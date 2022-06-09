DevSecOps demands focus on developer experience, IT pros say

AUSTIN, Texas -- DevSecOps platforms operated by internal service providers are increasingly common, but just provisioning infrastructure for developers isn't enough, experienced platform engineers have learned.

Operating a DevOps platform tends to create a shift to a product mindset, with platform teams acting as service providers that deliver a curated set of pipeline tools and infrastructure to internal developer customers. As their products mature, platform teams must also focus on improving their developer customers' experience, or risk losing those customers to shadow IT and other risky practices, according to IT experts at this week's cdCon.

Focusing on developer experience is especially important given recent volatility in the job market, also known as the Great Resignation, said KellyAnn Fitzpatrick, an analyst at RedMonk, in a keynote presentation.

"Along with a Great Resignation, we're also seeing a Great Onboarding -- people who are trying out new careers in tech," she said. "Developer experience can be essential in onboarding and training and get new developers up to speed."

Developer onboarding was the driving factor behind the creation of a "golden path" to production for engineers at Spotify, according to a 2020 blog post by Gary Niemen, product manager at the streaming music service headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. That post used the term "golden path" to describe an approach that places as much emphasis on detailed training tutorials for developers as it does on packaged platform tools.

The "golden path" concept influenced the development of the DevOps platform at UK IT consulting firm Kainos, which began building a centralized CI/CD pipeline linked to a cloud provider's PaaS infrastructure in 2018. That platform, which now runs on Azure Kubernetes Service, replaced a set of ad hoc pipelines and became the company's only supported production deployment method. But the transition came as the result of developer education and outreach, rather than by fiat.

"We've recently adopted the golden path methodology, getting [developers] on board from the beginning to know how [continuous delivery] works, running training sessions, [providing] documentation and [support] services," said Tim Jacomb, lead software engineer at Kainos, in an interview at cdCon. "Rather than just giving them documentation on different things they can do, this is like, 'beginning to end, this will get your service up and running.'"

Fidelity Investments underwent a similar consolidation of bespoke pipelines onto a centralized DevSecOps platform beginning in 2019. The financial services company could have relied on the "stick" rather than the "carrot" approach as it made this change, given its compliance and security requirements, and simply mandated that developers use its sanctioned toolchain.

But instead, the platform engineering team made developer customers its collaborators in building the platform from the beginning, emphasizing education and discussion over enforcement.

"Everyone had a voice; it was a democratic situation," said Jamie Plower, director of cloud platform architecture at Fidelity, in a cdCon presentation. "Developer experience is key to ensuring that everyone, whether you're a hardcore programmer or a systems engineer, or even want a light touch [with the system] can get involved in how we design it."