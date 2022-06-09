OpenTelemetry inspires CDF's event-driven architecture plan

AUSTIN, Texas -- The CDEvents project proposes a standard way to communicate between CI/CD tools through an event-driven architecture, which could potentially reduce integration toil and improve compliance automation for DevOps platform teams.

The project, rolled out last month, was the focus of sessions and discussions among attendees at cdCon this week. It's still in its raw early stages, but if it succeeds, CDEvents could do for DevOps pipelines what OpenTelemetry has done for distributed tracing: make it easy for users to swap specific tools in and out because they all share data in a compatible way.

"We want to make sure that when we use all these tools, we have a common understanding of what's going on," said Mauricio Salatino, a staff engineer at VMware and an early leader of the CDEvents project within the Continuous Delivery Foundation, during a cdCon session. "We know for sure that we'll be adding more tools, and we don't know which tools we are going to add, or how they were designed -- but we know that they can consume events and produce events."

CDEvents will consist of a series of extensions to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's (CNCF's) CloudEvents specification, which defines a data format for event-driven architectures used by cloud services.

Event-driven architectures can be used to loosely couple distributed systems, so that they respond to each other without deep integration. A well-known example of an event-driven architecture that already exists in the CI/CD realm is GitHub Actions, which configures workflows to run in response to events such as code commits.

GitHub, Azure and AWS already support the CloudEvents specification, but CDEvents will build connections to open source CI/CD pipeline tools such as Tekton and focus on events related to software delivery.

"CDEvents will be focused on metadata for the core events that pipelines execute," Salatino said in an interview following his presentation. "If you have 10 GitHub [Actions] events, CDEvents will build tools to focus on the one that says 'change approved,' for example."

In a separate cdCon session, CDEvents contributors also demonstrated how the specification can be used to build observability into pipelines based on Google Cloud's DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team's four key metrics -- deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and time to restore services. CDEvents-specific messages such as "ServiceUpgraded" and "ServiceDeployed" could be correlated to establish deployment frequency, for example.

Such messages could also help to calculate the lead time for changes via software configuration management (SCM) systems.

"In CDEvents, we have the ID of a change, [and when there is] a change merge event, ... that allows us to go back to the SCM, and ask, 'Is that change included in this specific build?'" said Andrea Frittoli, CDEvents co-creator and an open source advocate at IBM, in a cdCon presentation. "Unfortunately, there is no single common interface in the different SCM systems to ask this question. But we hope that we can foster this kind of interface."

Before CDEvents is ready for real world use, however, more work remains: CDEvents are currently focused on emitting rather than ingesting events; more contributors are needed to fully integrate Kubernetes controllers for Knative, Tekton and Crossplane with CDEvents; and Golang and Java SDKs are still in development.

Fidelity DevOps platform shows what CDEvents could be If CDEvents maintainers have their way, CDEvents will allow other open source users to re-create the DevOps platform used by 15,000 developers at Fidelity Investments. This platform uses an event-driven architecture to achieve continuous compliance for apps delivered to the global financial services firm's highly regulated production environment. A utility developed by Fidelity internally called Fidelity Pipeline Library offers developers a set of reusable, standardized pipeline templates that contain event triggers. These event triggers send security and compliance data to another internally-developed Fidelity project, a queryable evidence store called Pipeline Intelligence. More event signals within the Fidelity Pipeline Library enforce real-time gates between pipeline stages that prevent noncompliant code from being released. These systems are the culmination of an effort that began in 2019 in response to pipeline sprawl at the company that had become untenable. "Without this, teams were creating pipelines that had little nuanced needs, and we weren't getting the benefits of reuse within [other] governance opportunities," said Jamie Plower, director of cloud platform architecture at Fidelity. "If we're going to introduce some sort of scalable compliance, standardization is really, really important." Fidelity Pipeline Library and Pipeline Intelligence remain internal for now, but the potential opportunities to share it with the community and contribute to CDEvents weren't lost on Gerard McMahon, head of ALM tools and platforms at Fidelity and a Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) board member. "We had an immediate need, so we've been building it ourselves, to further prove the theory and actually get an example of a real working system," McMahon said in an interview. "The plan was always to look at how do we contribute that back and where can we get involved in CDEvents."