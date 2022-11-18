6 data observability open source tools to consider

Enterprises are adopting data observability tools to troubleshoot data engineering and data science problems. These tools differ from traditional observability tools that focus on troubleshooting application performance or security issues and offer budget friendly alternatives.

Data observability is not only monitoring and logging, collecting metrics and being able to trace metrics over time. It interprets and makes sense of the data tracked and monitored and the created relationships between various data sources.

"Data observability tools allow organizations to solve problems by using integrated, single-source-of-truth data stores," said Cindy LaChapelle, principal consultant at ISG, a global technology research and advisory firm.

These tools use automation and artificial intelligence technologies to sift through large amounts of seemingly disparate data streams, analyze them, and centralize and integrate the results into a single source of truth.

With the growing amount of diverse data sources, businesses must provide big-picture views of their environments and enable faster, more automated solutions for identifying and fixing issues.

"Data observability tools allow businesses to be proactive whereas today, they are mainly reactive," LaChapelle said.

Why choose data observability open source tools Enterprises have plenty of commercial data observability tools to choose from. Commercial tools have some key advantages in terms of scalability, automation and support. However, data observability open source tools allow teams to experiment with data observability capabilities with no upfront licensing costs. They might also do a better job at complementing existing data engineering workflows and tools. "If an organization has highly customized observability needs, it's often easiest to meet these demands with a combination of in-house development and open source resources," said Steven Zhang, director of data engineering at Hippo Insurance. Open source platforms tend to have a more flexible architecture than commercial options, but the open source platform might also require deeper business knowledge and skills to customize and evolve the platform over time. Open source tools also allow enterprises to experiment with basic data observability features to see what capabilities provide the most value and how they can complement existing workflows. This can help teams evaluate commercial tools once they understand what they need. Open source tools could help address cost concerns and prevent vendor lock-in, LaChapelle said. Over time, the requirements and needs of the business change and open source solutions offer more flexibility over premium tools. Open source platforms tend to have a more flexible architecture than commercial solutions, but the open source platform might also require deeper business knowledge and skills to customize and evolve the platform over time.

Setting up open source tools Some organizations prefer to explore and build their own data observability practices when they operate on a large scale, have mature IT processes and have a good critical mass of data engineering talent in-house, said Sumit Misra, vice president of data engineering at LatentView Analytics, an analytics consultancy. However, teams should plan for a considerable engineering effort to bring all the right pieces together. "A single open source data observability tool usually doesn't have all the features required to enable complete visibility into an enterprise's data systems," said Alisha Mittal, vice president at Everest Group, an advisory firm. Some tools are helpful for log and metric collection, while others specialize in log and event tracing. Similarly, some are good at visualization, while others efficiently store event and metrics data. Enterprises usually must use a few of these tools in confluence to get that visibility. Teams need to look at more tools and components when they have a multi-lingual data architecture. Also, though there are no licensing costs, enterprises need to budget for restructuring and upskilling their workforce. "The key here is to identify which tools complement each other and work well together," Mittal said.