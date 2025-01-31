Businesses need to prepare as EU AI Act enforcement begins

As the first two enforcement dates of the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act approach, businesses must implement compliance plans this year.

The first enforcement date prohibiting certain AI systems from operating within the EU goes into effect Sunday. Prohibited AI use cases, aside from some exemptions for law enforcement, include social scoring, which are systems that evaluate and classify an individual based on age, disability or economic situation, predictive policing, or systems that profile individuals based on personality traits to determine their risk of committing a criminal offense. Use cases also include untargeted facial recognition scanning of internet content and emotional recognition within the workplace or educational institutions.

"What that means is it's the highest of highest risks," said Nitish Mittal, a partner at global research firm Everest Group.

Mittal said the Sunday deadline will be a "watershed moment" for EU AI Act implementation, as it will "tell us a lot about the phased implementation of the EU AI Act." The EU AI Act divides AI system risk into four categories -- unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk and minimal risk. EU AI Act enforcement operates in a phased approach to allow companies time to plan and comply, Mittal said. Companies that are noncompliant with the EU AI Act could face fines of up to 7% of global annual revenue, or 35 million euros.

While the Sunday enforcement deadline is significant, Mittal said businesses will face greater effects from the upcoming Aug. 2 enforcement deadline, which targets the high-risk classification of AI systems. AI systems considered unacceptable are not as prevalent, he said.

"Between now and August, I doubt there will be lots of fines levied," Mittal said.