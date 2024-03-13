EU AI Act sets global standard for managing AI

The European Parliament passed some of the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence regulations Wednesday, meaning that enterprise businesses will need to start taking steps toward compliance.

The European Union's AI Act regulates the technology by placing AI models into buckets of risk ranging from minimal risk to unacceptable risk. The EU defines unacceptable-risk AI models as real-time facial recognition systems in public spaces or AI systems that create facial recognition databases through untargeted internet scraping. Minimal risk includes models such as spam filters. Generative AI models such as ChatGPT won't be classified as high risk under the EU AI Act, but will have to disclose AI-generated content.

The risk-based approach outlined in the EU AI Act is "unique," said Nitish Mittal, a partner at global research firm Everest Group. The approach addresses some of the AI paranoia attached to the growing use of large language models.

Classifying AI models by risk and naming unacceptable use cases upfront makes the regulation more practical, he said.

"It allows you to take an appropriate measure for the appropriate level of risk," Mittal said.

Forrester Research analyst Enza Iannopollo applauded the new AI rules, noting that the EU AI Act marks the world's first set of requirements to mitigate the technology's risks.

"The goal is to enable institutions to exploit AI fully, in a safer, more trustworthy and inclusive manner," she said in a statement. "Like it or not, with this regulation, the EU established the de facto standard for trustworthy AI, AI risk mitigation and responsible AI. Every other region can only play catch-up."