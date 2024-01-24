Enforcement remains a concern for EU AI Act

The pre-final text of the European Union's AI Act leaked online Monday, revealing the EU's long-debated plans for AI regulation and raising concerns about its enforcement mechanisms.

The EU AI Act aims to promote the EU's "human-centric approach to AI and being a global leader in the development of secure, trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence," according to a consolidated 258-page version of the EU AI Act text posted on LinkedIn by Laura Caroli, senior policy adviser at the European Parliament.

The anticipated adoption of the EU AI Act this year means businesses must start planning for compliance, but Gartner analyst Avivah Litan questions how the EU plans to enforce these rules.

Litan said she's glad the EU is advancing regulation, particularly as tools including generative AI have begun to worsen existing issues such as disinformation. However, with the proliferation of AI, Litan said the EU will run into issues trying to regulate all the different AI models out there.

"The enforcement is going to be really difficult," she said.

EU AI Act will face enforcement issues The EU's approach to regulating AI includes categorizing AI models as unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk and minimal risk. The enforcement is going to be really difficult. Avivah LitanAnalyst, Gartner While the EU might not run into many challenges outright banning AI models in the unacceptable category, including untargeted facial image scraping from the internet for facial recognition databases, Litan said it remains to be seen how the EU will grapple with regulating models in the other categories. It's going to be "impossible to regulate" high-risk algorithms, she said. The EU plans to set up an AI Office specifically to oversee the EU AI Act. However, consistency in enforcement across member states might be a challenge, as seen with previous laws such as the GDPR, said Ashley Casovan, managing director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals' AI Governance Center. "The idea of having one kind of central office that will help to support and provide some of that consistency will be really interesting," she said. Financing for the AI Office and supplying the necessary resources and expertise for overseeing general-purpose AI systems and enforcement coordination could also be an issue going forward, Casovan said.