Is your business ready for the EU AI Act?

The European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act was approved by EU lawmakers and takes effect in 2024. This legislation aims to protect citizens' health, safety and fundamental rights against potential harms caused by AI systems.

The comprehensive EU AI Act creates a tiered risk categorization system with various regulations and stiff penalties for noncompliance. For businesses looking to use the Act as a framework for improved AI compliance strategies, it's essential to understand its key aspects and implement best practices.

Who does the EU AI Act apply to? The EU AI Act applies to any AI system within the EU that is on the market, in service or in use. In other words, the Act covers both AI providers (the companies selling AI systems) and AI deployers (the organizations using those systems). The regulation applies to different types of AI systems, including machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. Exceptions are carved out for AI systems used for military and national security, as well as for open source AI systems -- excluding large generative AI systems or foundation models -- and AI used for scientific research. Importantly, the Act applies not just to new systems but to applications already in use.

Key provisions of the EU AI Act The AI Act adopts a risk-based approach to AI, categorizing potential risks into four tiers: unacceptable, high, limited and minimal. Compliance requirements are most stringent for unacceptable and high-risk AI systems, which therefore require more attention from businesses and organizations hoping to align with the Act's requirements. Examples of unacceptable AI systems include social scoring and emotion manipulation AI. Creating any new AI system that falls into this category is prohibited, and existing ones must be removed from the market within six months. Examples of high-risk AI systems include those used in employment, education, essential services, critical infrastructure, law enforcement and the judiciary. These systems must be registered in a public database, and their creators must demonstrate that they don't pose significant risks. This process involves satisfying requirements related to risk management, data governance, documentation, monitoring and human oversight, as well as meeting technical standards for security, accuracy and robustness. These detailed requirements for high-risk AI systems are still being finalized, with the EU expected to make more specific guidance and timelines for compliance available in the coming months. Businesses developing or using high-risk AI systems should stay informed about these developments and prepare for implementation as soon as the final requirements are published. Like the EU's data privacy regulation, the GDPR, the AI Act imposes strict penalties for noncompliance. Companies can face fines reaching over 30 million euros or 7% of their global annual revenue, whichever is higher. Different penalty tiers apply for various types of violations under the Act. The EU AI Act aims to reduce harmful AI use by categorizing risks and implementing monetary penalties for noncompliance