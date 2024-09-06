What business leaders should know about EU AI Act compliance

The landmark EU AI Act comprises a complex array of sections, definitions, guidelines and rubrics, making it challenging to navigate. But understanding the AI Act is essential for organizations looking to innovate with AI while complying with both legal and ethical standards.

Arnoud Engelfriet is the chief knowledge officer at ICTRecht, an Amsterdam-based legal services firm specializing in IT, privacy, security, and algorithms and data law. In his role running the ICTRecht Academy, Engelfriet is responsible for disseminating and deepening knowledge related to AI legislation.



In his book AI and Algorithms: Mastering Legal and Ethical Compliance, published by Technics, Engelfriet explores AI legislation -- the AI Act included -- as part of the larger conversation around ethical AI development, management and use.

The introduction of new AI guidelines often raises concerns: Will legislation stifle creativity? Do teams have the necessary skills to ensure compliance? To answer these questions, organizations must understand current and upcoming legislation so that they can build and deploy more trustworthy AI systems.

Compliance and innovation As of August 2024, the much-anticipated AI Act is now in force. With tiered implementation dates ranging from six months to over a year out, organizations still have time to understand what exactly compliance under the act entails. A common concern among businesses is that the legislation might stifle creativity, especially given the fast pace of AI development. "Compliance and innovation have always been somewhat at odds," Engelfriet said. However, he noted that the AI Act's tiered approach and flexibility leaves room for markets to tailor compliance requirements, in some cases. "We don't see the AI Act as something that's going to abort or cancel all kinds of AI innovations," he said. For example, the act's guidelines for regulatory sandboxes provide a space for organizations to build and test new AI systems safely, away from the market and end users. The key requirement is that the technology being tested is not yet in production. "It's going to be slower than before, but at the same time, it's going to be a little safer for your customers, for the environment," he said.

Ensuring trustworthy AI The AI Act, like many AI guidelines designed for consumer safety, aims to make AI more trustworthy. But what does "trustworthy AI" really mean? The term gained prominence in 2019, following its inclusion in the first draft of the AI Act. Although the exact definition remains somewhat ambiguous, the act outlines three main characteristics of trustworthy AI, Engelfriet said: It must be legal, technically robust and ethical. You cannot really trust a machine. You can only trust the designers and the operators. Arnoud EngelfrietChief knowledge officer, ICTRecht However, Engelfriet emphasized that trust is ultimately placed in the humans behind the AI system, not the technology itself. "You cannot really trust a machine," he said. "You can only trust the designers and the operators." The AI Act addresses the legal aspect by consolidating laws and guidelines into one place. It accounts for technical robustness -- defined as an AI system's ability to operate reliably within its intended use case -- by requiring transparency about what the system is designed to do, such as making automated decisions or functioning as a chatbot, and ensuring that it consistently performs successfully from a technical perspective. Ethics, the final aspect of trustworthy AI, has gained increasing attention since the rise of generative AI in late 2022. One 2023 study analyzed over 200 different AI ethics guidelines, highlighting the field's fragmented approach. Ethics guidelines aim to curb the many risks associated with AI, from data protection -- often linked with GDPR compliance -- to bias prevention and safety concerns. Ethical compliance means ensuring that AI systems do not perpetuate bias or lead to physical harm, Engelfriet said. The Assessment List for Trustworthy AI, developed by the European Commission's High-Level Expert Group on AI, provides a practical framework for ethical AI guidelines. Although the framework is generic enough to apply across industries, Engelfriet cautioned that it will likely need to be adapted to specific organizational needs.