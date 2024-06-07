Businesses face growing patchwork of state AI laws

Businesses adopting new AI tools within their operations will face an added regulatory challenge. While Congress has been slow to act on AI, U.S. states are passing their own AI laws governing the technology's use that businesses will need to comply with.

Colorado recently became the first U.S. state to pass comprehensive AI legislation applicable to both AI system developers and deployers. California is advancing a state AI law, while the Connecticut State Senate in April approved a comprehensive bill regulating private sector deployment of AI systems. And those states are not the first governments to target the technology. New York City passed an antibias law that took effect in 2023, requiring employers to audit any hiring tools using AI. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also proposed new AI regulatory measures this year.

In the last five years, 17 states have adopted 29 bills focusing on regulating AI, said Ayanna Howard, dean of the Ohio State University College of Engineering. Howard spoke during an AI hearing held by the Joint Economic Committee this week.

Howard said if AI regulation isn't addressed at the federal level, states will continue to create their own rules.

"That is a problem," she said.

Indeed, Forrester Research analyst Alla Valente said a comprehensive federal AI law rather than a multitude of state AI laws would ease compliance burdens for businesses. While the initial compliance process with state laws is challenging, Valente said the real issue stems from change management.

When businesses operate regionally or nationwide, without a federal mandate, they must monitor each state's regulations.

States move on comprehensive AI laws absent a federal standard The Colorado AI Act applies to tech companies creating AI systems, as well as the AI systems' users who do business in Colorado. The state AI law primarily targets high-risk AI systems, or AI used to make consequential decisions in situations involving education, finance, employment and healthcare. The law requires businesses deploying such systems to complete an impact assessment and adopt an AI risk management policy and program. The requirements won't take effect until February 2026. According to Gartner analyst Avivah Litan, the Colorado AI Act reflects many of the requirements in the European Union's AI Act. The EU AI Act classifies AI systems into risk categories and lays out different requirements for each category. "I think it's really going to shake companies up when they realize they have to comply with it," she said of the Colorado AI law. Meanwhile, California's SB 1047 would establish safety standards for AI system development. It would also create an enforcement agency called the Frontier Model Division within California's Department of Technology to hold companies accountable. In Connecticut, SB 2 would establish requirements for both the development and deployment of AI systems and prohibit dissemination of certain AI-generated media. "When businesses operate in states that have specific regulations, they're going to be held accountable to those particular state regulations, especially when there's a void or absence of something at the federal level," Valente said. Should Congress pass federal legislation, Valente said it would supersede state AI laws to a certain extent, and states would have to harmonize their laws with federal requirements. However, Litan said she's not holding her breath for federal AI law. Indeed, though congressional leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have spent months discussing AI, comprehensive AI legislation has yet to be introduced. AI systems are full of risk, and regulation is necessary, Litan said. While individual state AI laws will be "a nightmare for compliance," in the end it will provide some controls over AI systems, she said. "Even if you only have California, New York and Colorado, you probably cover 90% of large enterprises doing business in the U.S.," Litan said. "You just need a few key states to make this by default a federal statute."