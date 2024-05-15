Schumer's proposed AI policy roadmap blasted by critics

The bipartisan Senate AI Working Group's AI policy roadmap has divided policy, research and business organizations. While some believe the roadmap advances tech companies' agendas, others see promise in its priority of AI innovation.

The AI roadmap proposed Wednesday by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Martin Henrich, D-N.M., and Todd Young, R-Ind., lays out several policy priorities for Congress, stemming from nine AI Insight Forums convened throughout the last year. Some of the policy priorities include providing $32 billion in funding for promoting AI innovation; ensuring enforcement of existing laws to address problems caused by AI, such as harmful bias; considering the impact of AI on the workforce; addressing concerns about deepfakes related to election content; and establishing a comprehensive federal data privacy framework.

Critics decried the roadmap, dismissing it as an industry-driven wish list offering no concrete remedies for the potential societal disruptions caused by AI. The AI roadmap doesn't guarantee any of the proposed policies will be enacted into law before the 2024 presidential election.

The AI policy roadmap exemplifies big tech companies' "profound and pervasive power to shape the policymaking process," said Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director of Accountable Tech, in a statement. Schumer's closed-door AI Insight Forums brought together more than 150 experts to discuss AI, including tech leaders from companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia and Google.

"The last year of closed-door Insight Forums has been a dream scenario for the tech industry, who played an outsized role in developing this roadmap and delaying legislation," she said.