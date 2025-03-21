Google, OpenAI target state laws in AI action plan

While President Donald Trump's administration has been focused on moving away from regulation, leading AI vendors such as Google and OpenAI want the government's pending AI action plan to include federal policy preempting the growing patchwork of state AI laws in the U.S.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) requested input from stakeholders on developing an AI action plan. It recently closed the public comment period, receiving more than 8,700 submissions. OSTP asked interested parties to outline priority actions to support U.S. dominance of AI technology without excessive regulation that would hamper private sector innovation in AI. For some big tech companies, tackling state AI laws should be one of the U.S. government's top priorities.

The U.S. should adopt policy frameworks that "preempt a chaotic patchwork of state-level rules on frontier AI development," according to Google's submission.

Meanwhile, OpenAI called for freedom to innovate in the U.S. national interest and neutralize competitors such as China benefiting from "American AI companies having to comply with overly burdensome state laws." A handful of U.S. states have passed comprehensive AI regulation, including Colorado, California and Utah.

Without a federal AI law, states implement individual AI requirements that create compliance challenges for businesses, Forrester Research analyst Alla Valente said. If the U.S. adopts an overarching federal AI policy, it could remove that burden.

"By leaving this up to the states, you can have 50 sets of AI regulations that all look vastly different," she said.

However, an executive order cannot preempt state AI regulations. It's up to Congress to pass a federal AI law -- something it's struggled to do.

AI action plan submissions include state, global focus Lacking a unified AI governance approach in the U.S. is "ineffective and duplicative," said Hodan Omaar, a senior policy manager at the Center for Data Innovation, a technology policy think tank. "It creates inconsistencies and incoherence in a U.S. approach," she said. Beyond focusing on state laws, Valente said, Google's stance indicates that the company wants the U.S. to consider the global development of AI laws as well, such as the European Union's AI Act. Any standard, policy or framework the U.S. creates should reflect American interests, but cannot ignore different countries' AI policies, she said. Google said that when working with aligned countries, the U.S. should "develop protocols and benchmarks around potential risks of frontier AI systems." "To ignore what the rest of the world is doing around AI frameworks, AI governance [and] AI risk creates an even larger gap between U.S. innovation and the rest of the world ... How do you then remain competitive if other countries have requirements that can't be satisfied by U.S. AI innovation?" Valente said. OpenAI also addressed export controls in its comments, asking for a strategy shift focused on promoting global adoption of U.S. AI systems while more strategically using export controls to maintain the U.S. AI lead. The company called for updating the AI diffusion rule that advanced U.S. export controls -- a rule proposed by the administration of former President Joe Biden that was met with heavy industry backlash. The federal government has an important role to play in ensuring there are standards. Hodan OmaarSenior policy manager, Center for Data Innovation Meanwhile, in the Center for Data Innovation's comments, the think tank called for the U.S. AI action plan to reorient its export control strategy. While export controls are meant to weaken competitors, notably China's AI sector, they're "increasingly disadvantaging U.S. firms instead," the comments said. The rise of DeepSeek points to China's ability to innovate despite U.S. export controls on advanced AI chips. Omaar outlined in the think tank's submission that the U.S. should establish a National Data Foundation dedicated to funding and facilitating the sharing of high-quality data sets for AI model development. She said the U.S. should also preserve, but refocus, the NIST AI Safety Institute to provide foundational standards for AI governance. "The federal government has an important role to play in ensuring there are standards," Omaar said. "Ensuring NIST is able to do the important AI work they were doing is important to ensure smooth AI adoption."