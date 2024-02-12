US works to develop AI standards while California legislates

While the Biden administration is working to develop AI safety standards, California may move faster and make AI safety the law.

Califiornia Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 1047 on Thursday, AI legislation that would establish safety standards for developers of large AI systems. The standards would not apply to startups developing "less potent models," according to a statement. By "less potent AI," Wiener is likely referring to AI systems known as narrow or weak AI, which are designed for specific tasks, such as predictive modeling. The bill also establishes a public cloud offering called CalCompute to enable startups, researchers and others to participate in developing large AI systems.

The proposed legislation follows on the heels of the Biden administration's creation of the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), which will help meet the goals Biden set out in his executive order on AI last year. The consortium will help develop guidelines for red-team safety testing, risk management, safety, security and watermarking AI-generated content. It brings together more than 200 leading AI stakeholders to weigh in on the development of AI safety standards, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Adobe, Accenture, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Salesforce and Workday.

Wiener recognized that developers have pioneered safe development practices for AI systems. However, the release announcing the proposed AI regulation said that California's government "cannot afford to be complacent" about regulating AI.

"With Congress paralyzed and the future of the Biden administration's executive order in doubt, California has an indispensable role to play in ensuring that we develop this extremely powerful technology with basic safety guardrails," according to the statement.