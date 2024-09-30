California bill veto might push Congress to act on AI

California Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to veto Senate Bill 1047, a controversial AI bill that would have implemented safety requirements for large AI systems, creates a void in AI regulation that could pressure Congress to act.

While the AI bill garnered support from AI experts like former Google AI lead Geoffrey Hinton and Canadian computer scientist Yoshua Bengio, it also faced significant criticism regarding the challenges such a bill could raise for startups and innovation. U.S. Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) applauded Newsom's decision to veto the bill. Lofgren said in a release that she believes this is "an issue that should be handled at the federal level."

"Congress and the administration are both moving on AI governance," she said.

Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in a statement that other California AI bills Newsom signed earlier this month specifically targeting deepfakes and digital likenesses offer a more effective approach than SB 1047's broad regulation of the underlying technology. In his statement vetoing the California AI bill, Newsom noted he'd signed 17 bills in the last 30 days regulating generative AI.

However, Castro argued that states should not be setting the bar for regulating AI, calling on Congress to act. Lawmakers have advanced some AI bills this year, but none have passed a floor vote in either the House or Senate. Congress is unlikely to take action before President Joe Biden's term ends this year, and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump would likely take different approaches to regulating AI.

"One of the most significant threats to U.S. leadership in AI is the potential emergence of a patchwork of conflicting state laws," Castro said. "Such a scenario would entangle U.S. AI firms in complex and costly regulations, impeding American innovation while global competitors, particularly China, advance unencumbered."