Documenting, testing will help businesses navigate AI rules

As AI rules are developed and evolve in the U.S. and abroad, businesses will need to be prepared to provide documentation on and test AI systems as well as send clear messages about their purpose.

The European Union advanced its regulatory guidance on artificial intelligence, the EU AI Act, earlier this month. It will require assessment and classification of AI systems into high, medium or low risk categories. The U.S. has yet to follow a similar measure, leaving the establishment of AI rules and standards to states, localities, standards bodies and other countries.

A diverse regulatory climate also means businesses will need to cover as many bases as possible in contractual agreements when using AI systems, Gartner analyst Whit Andrews said. Andrews spoke at the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference in Grapevine, Texas, on Wednesday.

While there isn't a clear set of AI rules for businesses to follow in the U.S., Andrews said CIOs and chief AI officers can implement strict documenting and testing processes to help navigate the AI rules that a business could encounter.

When laws, precedents and traditions don't cover something, he said, "then they must be established in documentation that does the best that it can."

Lack of AI rules in U.S. will drive contract changes The EU AI Act gives Congress a temporary reprieve from advancing AI legislation because many businesses operating in the U.S. are often doing business in the EU, Andrews said. Compliance with the EU AI Act could carry through somewhat. It is clear that at a federal level, there is no appetite to establish standards. That leaves a lot of open space. Whit AndrewsAnalyst, Gartner He said it's unlikely that Congress will advance a similar measure to the EU AI Act, meaning that AI rules and standards development will fall to industry associations, states and localities, and even contracts developed between businesses and AI vendors. Andrews said he expects to see "that kind of fragmentation and fractalization" of AI rules continue in the U.S. and that "new generations of contractual agreements" will arise to address the use of AI, including generative AI, as well as intellectual property rights. "It is clear that at a federal level, there is no appetite to establish standards," Andrews said. "That leaves a lot of open space."