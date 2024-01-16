U.S. agencies preparing open source AI assessment, standards

In 2024, U.S. agencies will tackle key objectives from President Joe Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence, focusing on evaluating open source AI systems' risks and benefits as well as crafting comprehensive AI standards.

Biden's order on AI released in October 2023 detailed the administration's AI data security and policy approach. It calls for federal data privacy legislation and gives federal agencies a significant amount of work studying AI issues.

Speaking at CES 2024, Alan Davidson, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the Commerce Department, said realizing the promise of AI means addressing the risks and concerns it raises, including data security and privacy, bias, risk of disinformation, and effects on the labor market.

"At the federal level, President Biden's AI executive order is the most significant government action to date on AI," he said. "It brings the full capabilities of the U.S. government to bear in promoting innovation and trust in machine learning and AI tools."

This year, the Commerce Department will play a leading role in the administration's AI efforts, Davidson said.