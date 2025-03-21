Health AI industry left to self-regulate as feds change course

On his first day as the 47th president, Donald Trump rescinded numerous executive orders from the Biden era, including one mandating trustworthy AI development and deployment. Within the first 24 hours, it became evident that the new administration wanted to take a different approach to AI regulation.

While the approach appears to favor less government regulation of AI across industries, including healthcare, experts emphasize that ensuring safe and effective health AI use remains in the hands of the stakeholders who wield the technology, regardless of the government's stance.

The healthcare industry is already creating frameworks to drive safe and responsible AI, mainly because there is no "market incentive to develop an AI that is going to hurt people," Amy Worley, fractional data protection officer and managing director at consulting firm BRG, pointed out.

Several collaboratives have formed amid AI's rapid ascent to support responsible health AI development, including the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) and the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN).

However, being largely left to regulate itself means that the healthcare industry must continue to develop guardrails and reduce risks related to AI use in healthcare.

Understanding the Biden EO & what its rescission means In 2023, former President Joe Biden issued the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence executive order. The EO outlined eight guiding principles and priorities for AI development, including ensuring AI safety through reliable and standardized evaluations, investing in AI-related education and training, and mitigating bias in AI systems. Healthcare law experts previously shared with Healthtech Analytics that the EO provided a framework for creating standards, laws and regulations around AI across industries, encouraged information-sharing and collaboration between federal agencies to establish a foundation for AI regulation and urged government agencies to work with the private sector to support responsible AI development. What I'm telling private industry is that NIST was really the way to go under the Biden EO, and it's still the way to go under what we know right now from Trump's statement in the January 23rd EO. Amy WorleyFractional data protection officer and managing director, BRG However, they also noted that the EO did not have a strong enforcement mechanism, which is why its rescission will not significantly impact the healthcare industry. "The executive order in the healthcare delivery space really didn't affect the development or deployment of models," said Brian Anderson, M.D., co-founder and CEO of CHAI. He added that the EO was meant to spur an internal effort across federal agencies to develop an AI strategy based on the principles and priorities detailed. Given how quickly the health AI landscape is changing, he said, the fact that the EO didn't result in enforceable regulations is probably a good thing. "The challenge when you create static regulations is that it doesn't keep pace with the capabilities and the new methodologies of how models are trained and developed," Anderson said. With rapid advancements in health AI, including the emergence of genAI and agentic AI tools, Anderson noted that the private sector first needs to develop a consensus on safety and efficacy before it can share best practices with policymakers to inform regulations for the fast-changing landscape. Worley echoed Anderson, noting that the EO "really was still a work in progress." As such, its rescission doesn't fundamentally change health AI development and adoption. Even without the EO, the industry has other frameworks and guidance to rely on, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework. The framework, developed in collaboration with the private and public sectors, aims to increase AI trustworthiness and ensure responsible AI design, development, deployment and use. It is voluntary, not specific to any one sector and use case agnostic. "What I'm telling private industry is that NIST was really the way to go under the Biden EO, and it's still the way to go under what we know right now from Trump's statement in the January 23rd EO," said Worley. Further, the U.S. FDA finalized guidance to streamline the process for approving modifications to AI- and machine learning (ML)-enabled medical devices in 2024. Though the guidance is nonbinding, it offers AI developers and users guardrails to ensure safety and efficacy as tools evolve. "The FDA is very mindful that they don't want to put regulations in place that would slow down the innovation of a drug or a device that could really positively impact human health… And I think regardless of what had happened with the election, we would continue to see that iterative process unfold," Worley said. The FDA had approved nearly 1,000 AI- and ML-enabled medical devices as of December 2024.