Advancing transparency, fairness in AI to boost health equity

The use of race in clinical algorithms has increasingly come under fire as healthcare organizations have begun to pursue health equity initiatives and push back against the practice of race-based medicine . While the recognition that race is a social construct , rather than a biological one, is not new, the move toward race-conscious medicine has gained traction in recent years.

At the same time, evidence pointing to the real and potential harms of race-based algorithms has created significant concerns about how these tools -- many of which are currently in use -- will widen existing health disparities and perpetuate harm.

These worries are exacerbated by the rising use of AI and machine learning (ML), as these technologies are often black box models that remain inscrutable to human users despite the potential for bias.

At the recent "Together to Catalyze Change for Racial Equity in Clinical Algorithms" event -- hosted by the Doris Duke Foundation, the Council of Medical Specialty Societies and the National Academy of Medicine -- healthcare leaders came together to discuss how the industry can embrace the shift away from the use of race as a biological construct in clinical algorithms.

A selection of featured panelists gathered to detail race's use in clinical algorithms to date, with an eye toward addressing its harmful use and advancing health equity. To that end, multiple speakers presented ongoing work to mitigate potential harms from AI and ML tools by prioritizing transparency and fairness.

Building transparency into clinical algorithms The pursuit of health equity has led many to question the transparency and fairness strategies needed to ensure that clinical algorithms reduce, rather than promote, disparities. Rapid advances in AI technology have made these considerations critical across the industry, with public and private stakeholders rushing to catch up, as evidenced by guiding principles for ML-enabled devices recently issued by FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). "The FDA put out a call for transparency for machine learning-enabled medical devices," explained Tina Hernandez-Boussard, MD, Ph.D., MPH, associate dean of research and associate professor of biomedical informatics at Stanford University. "They're looking at the who, the why, the what, the where and the how for machine learning practices, so when we talk about transparency: transparency for who? Why do we need it to be transparent? What needs to be transparent?" Much of this work, she indicated, is centered on how transparency can be embedded into clinical algorithms via automated methods to produce information on a tool's training data, the metrics used to validate it and the population to which it is designed to be applied. However, Hernandez-Boussard emphasized that integrating transparency in this way requires the development of rigorous standards. "We need standards and tools for transparency because when I say transparency, my definition might be completely different from somebody else's," she noted. "Industry has a different definition of transparency than other entities. So, we need to think about standards and tools for systematically generating this [transparency] information." She also underscored the need for distributed accountability in order to drive responsible data and model use. Under such a framework, model developers would be responsible for reporting information about the tools they are building, while model implementers would be responsible for determining how to set up continuous monitoring for their clinical AI. Further, Hernandez-Boussard indicated that assessing the role of patient outcomes in this accountability framework is essential. She also pointed out a need to require participation in the framework to systematically ensure that algorithms are transparent. She explained that the recently issued final rule under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) -- which "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics), in covered health programs or activities," per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) -- is key to these efforts, as its mandates require covered entities to identify and mitigate discrimination related to the use of AI or clinical decision support algorithms. Hernandez-Boussard highlighted that the ongoing efforts to promote transparency and tackle discrimination are crucial for not only creating accountability but also spreading it across multiple stakeholders rather than just model developers. "Broad scoping rules on discrimination set the stage for where we're going and how we think about these clinical decision support tools, how we need to evaluate them and how we think about deploying them across populations," she stated. "We need to be promoting health." Sharing the responsibility of AI transparency also creates an environment in which industry stakeholders can collaborate, instead of compete, to advance the use of equitable clinical tools.

Building consensus on responsible health AI Currently, experts pursuing transparency and accountability efforts for clinical algorithms are challenged by a lack of consensus around what responsible AI looks like in healthcare. The Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) is working to develop this consensus by bringing together roughly 2,500 clinical and nonclinical member organizations from across the industry, according to its president and CEO, Brian Anderson, MD. "There's a lot of good work being done behind closed doors in individual organizations [to develop] responsible AI best practices and processes, but not at a consensus level across organizations," Anderson stated. "In a consequential space like healthcare, where people's lives are on the line… that's a real problem." He explained that the health systems that founded CHAI saw this as an opportunity to bring collaborators from every corner of the industry to develop a definition for responsible healthcare AI. However, willingness to collaborate on a responsible AI framework does not mean that defining concepts like fairness, bias and transparency are straightforward. While there is agreement on metrics like area under the curve, for example, it's not easy to come to full consensus. This is because the stakes are high, Anderson said. Not only do providers, payers and model developers need to come together, he said, but patients' perspectives must also be part of the conversation, adding another layer of complexity. As part of these consensus-building efforts, CHAI is homing in on a technical framework to help inform developers about what responsible AI looks like throughout the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring steps of a model's life cycle. Alongside these technical standards, the coalition is pursuing a national network of AI assurance labs. These labs would serve to bridge the gap between the development of clinical AI evaluation metrics and the application of such metrics to assess current and future tools, Anderson noted. The results of these evaluations would then be added to a national registry that anyone could use to gauge the fairness and performance of a clinical AI tool. "I am a Native American, I live in the Boston area, I go to [Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)], and I want to be able to go to this registry and look at the models that are deployed at MGH and see how they perform on Native Americans," Anderson said. "I want to be empowered to have a conversation with my provider and say, 'Maybe you shouldn't use that model because look at its AUC score on people like me.' That's what we're trying to enable with this kind of transparency." He indicated that being able to engage with such a national registry could help overcome the lack of education for both healthcare stakeholders and the public around the industry's use of AI. When asked how a patient could take advantage of CHAI's registry without being aware of what specific models were being applied to them by their healthcare provider, Anderson explained that part of CHAI's work to build its assurance labs involves requiring that each model's entry in the national registry lists the health systems at which the tool is deployed. CHAI recently sought public feedback on a draft framework presenting assurance standards to evaluate AI tools across the lifecycle in the wake of Congressional criticism regarding the coalition's relationship with the FDA. These efforts might be further hampered by additional challenges posed by efforts to measure AI fairness.