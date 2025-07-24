Exploring industry efforts to guide health AI adoption, use

The rapid evolution of health AI technology is offering promising new pathways to enhance care delivery and mitigate administrative burden. However, health AI use can also be risky, with the tools' propensity toward bias, among other challenges. With the Trump administration's hands-off approach to AI regulation, healthcare stakeholders are working together to create guardrails and guidance to ensure AI utilization does not negatively impact patient care.

These industry-led efforts have crystallized in recent months. They include plans for new health AI accreditations and resources to guide AI development and deployment. According to Shawn Griffin, MD, president and CEO of nonprofit accreditation organization URAC, the pace of health AI innovation is spurring the acute need for consensus-driven guidelines.

"AI is moving incredibly fast…And I'm concerned about the guardrails," he said. "I'm a huge fan of technology. I'm seeing all these places that are using AI in new and innovative ways, but honestly, the usage is running faster than the rules."

To provide those missing guardrails, URAC is planning to launch Health Care AI Accreditation in the third quarter of 2025. Similarly, the Joint Commission and the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) recently announced a partnership centered on creating resources, including a certification program and AI playbooks, to ensure safe and responsible AI use across the spectrum of organizations.

LAUNCHING HEALTH AI-SPECIFIC ACCREDITATION With health AI adoption skyrocketing, the need for independent evaluation is more urgent than ever, particularly given the vacuum at the federal level. Griffin noted that the Biden administration was starting to create a framework for federal oversight over health AI. However, the Trump administration has withdrawn from those efforts, prompting URAC to step in. "Then, when those were removed, I'm like, 'We want to get in there. We want to continue to protect patients.' And we think that independent oversight from someone who doesn't have conflicts of interest is incredibly important," he said. Accreditation and certifications from third-party entities enable healthcare provider organizations to demonstrate the quality of care they provide and prove they meet certain operational and regulatory standards. To develop the accreditation, URAC first reviewed the various principles, recommendations and guidelines released by prominent health agencies, like the World Health Organization, industry collaboratives and academic medical centers. Next, URAC convened an advisory group of about 30 individuals with wide-ranging legal, ethical, clinical and technology expertise. I'm a huge fan of technology. I'm seeing all these places that are using AI in new and innovative ways, but honestly, the usage is running faster than the rules. Shawn Griffin, MDPresident and CEO, URAC Through meetings with the advisory group, URAC discovered a need for two accreditation pathways -- one for healthcare providers and another for AI developers. The former will assess AI utilization in clinical workflows, focusing on patient safety, data protection and bias mitigation. The second will focus on transparency, model governance, usability and consumer protection within AI technology development. The advisory group is currently developing the accreditation standards for both groups. Griffin noted that for healthcare providers, URAC is careful to keep these standards specific enough to ensure safe and responsible AI adoption but broad enough to allow providers of different sizes and resources to adhere to them. "We don't say, 'You have to have 27 members on your clinical oversight committee, and they need to represent 14 different areas,'" Griffin explained. "We say, 'What is your clinical oversight committee? What do they do? What do they oversee?' Show us the meeting minutes of their last five meetings and tell me who's on that committee and how they're qualified." On the vendor side, URAC is more concerned with model quality. The accreditation will focus on factors like the data used to train the AI model, how the vendor is mitigating bias and what precautions are being taken to prevent challenges like AI model drift and hallucinations. URAC plans to update the accreditation to keep pace with AI technology innovation. Once the accreditation has launched and the first few organizations have gone through the process, the accreditation firm will seek their feedback and adjust the protocols as needed to ensure a seamless experience for participating organizations.