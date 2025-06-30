How this payer achieved mental health parity accreditation

For Brett Hart, the vice president of Behavioral Health and Mental Health Parity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, his job title is proof enough of the health plan's commitment to mental health parity.

Although the payer's recent recognition as one of the first to achieve URAC's Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder (MH/SUD) Parity Accreditation has certainly been something to celebrate, he's always known by the mere existence of his job role that the organization was on the right track.

"That was a very deliberate decision to include that parity component in the job title," Hart said in a recent interview. "Oftentimes, parity sits, for example, in a compliance department or in a legal department. There's nothing wrong with that, but what we were striving to achieve was an environment where parity is really infused into everything that we do, where it's not someone else's issue to contend with or someone else's issue to review or be concerned with."

"We want parity to be part of how we operated and how we do business each and every day."

Indeed, mental and behavioral health parity is a crucial issue for health payers. Faced with both ethical and regulatory obligations to achieve mental health parity, the issue has been top-of-mind for health plans. In receiving the URAC accreditation, Hart said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota can confidently move forward with serving members' medical and mental health needs.

Mental health parity key imperative for payers Mental health parity refers to " the equal treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders in insurance plans," according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "When a plan has parity, it means that if you are provided unlimited doctor visits for a chronic condition like diabetes then they must offer unlimited visits for a mental health condition such as depression or schizophrenia." Mental health parity recently became a legal mandate for group health plans like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Although the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) was passed in 2008, CMS released final rules implementing the law in September 2024. The final rules sought to fortify the intent behind MHPAEA, being that mental health parity has not always meant equal access to high-quality mental health or SUD treatment. "However, parity doesn't mean that you will get good mental health coverage," NAMI says on its website. "Comprehensive parity requires equal coverage, not necessarily 'good' coverage. If the health insurance plan is very limited, then mental health coverage will be similarly limited even in a state with a strong parity law or in a plan that is subject to federal parity." Hart acknowledged that mental health parity can be hard because it has historically been difficult to interpret federal regulations. "There hasn't always been a consistent interpretation of what constitutes parity compliance and what doesn't," he explained. "Anytime there's inconsistency or differing interpretations, it makes it difficult for a payer to know exactly how to be compliant." In light of that, Hart and his team at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota set their sights on even stricter compliance that they thought to be federally mandated. Ideally, gold-standard accreditation would help them navigate any ambiguity they might otherwise face.