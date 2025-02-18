CVS Health: 3 steps to achieving health equity accreditation

Pursuing health equity accreditation simply made sense for CVS Health, which recently became the first healthcare company to receive health equity accreditation from URAC.

Indeed, the company says that it bakes health equity into everything it does, in recognition that medicine can't achieve quality without equity. In 2021, the company tapped its first-ever health equity officer. In 2023, it set up its Community Equity Alliance, aimed at supporting community health and closing disparities in heart and behavioral health.

This recent URAC accreditation is another feather in CVS Health's health equity cap. The accreditation, which was awarded at the end of 2024, was granted specifically for the health equity work done at CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty, the company said.

But although pursuing health equity accreditation was an important part of aligning and celebrating the company's overall health equity strategy, it was not without its challenges, according to Michelle Gourdine, M.D., an SVP at CVS Health and the chief medical officer of CVS Caremark.

Achieving healthcare accreditations can generally be hard work, she alluded, and URAC had stringent benchmarks that required a concerted effort across all of CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty Pharmacy.

Still, Gourdine can sum the company's success into three key steps.

1. Evaluate how health equity fits into your organization's mission Gourdine, a career physician, said supporting clinical quality by focusing on health equity has always served as a north star in her practice. That principle stood strong in her work with CVS Caremark as the company decided to pursue URAC's health equity accreditation. "Remember that there's no quality without health equity," Gourdine offered as a first step in this type of project. "If you think of equity in terms of quality of care, that's an important step in terms of ensuring that you thoroughly evaluate the work that's taking place in your organization." This step is mission critical because it lays the foundation for the work that's to come and helps organizations elucidate their why. Although many healthcare organizations and companies have sought better health equity for decades, the public discourse around this work began in earnest within the past decade. To that end, there's no clear, evidence-based roadmap toward more equitable care and services. Healthcare leaders are forging the path, and that's tough work to pursue without being grounded in organization-wide intention. Gourdine said the URAC accreditation served as an opportunity to piece together the company's ongoing efforts toward health equity. "We saw this as an opportunity to really validate the enterprise-wide commitment to health equity that we have at CVS Health," she said. "It's a core business priority. It is something that is embedded in each of our business units."

2. Align health equity programs with accreditation standards Of course, part of achieving any healthcare accreditation is laying out and understanding their standards. According to Gourdine, URAC had a number of benchmarks CVS Health needed to hit to receive the health equity accreditation. These benchmarks, although stringent, ensure that organizations are held to a high standard in their work. But that does not mean CVS Caremark or its partners across all of CVS Health had to start from scratch. Rather, Gourdine and her team assessed the URAC standards, evaluated CVS Health programming and looked at where there was alignment. There is no need to reinvent the wheel, Gourdine indicated. Instead, organizations should look at where they are already hitting the accrediting body's standard. That mentality made this a significantly more manageable project, Gourdine added, because CVS Caremark was already progressing toward health equity and had key partners in the CVS Specialty Pharmacy line of business. "There is no quality without health equity. Equity is really one of the key components of quality," Gourdine asserted. "And so, in talking to the leadership and in working alongside URAC to understand what their requirements were, we began to sort of lay those out," she continued. "Our quality and accreditations team began to take a look at those requirements and align those requirements with those business units and those functions that exist in Caremark and in CVS Specialty in order to assume that there's alignment." Gourdine said she and her team had to focus particularly on how they use the data they collect about patients. URAC's requirements about data collection and use are key, she said, because they get to the heart of how an entity like CVS Caremark might design health equity programming. "So how do we leverage data? How do we identify individuals at risk for experiencing barriers to care? And then what do we do about it and how do we measure what we do?" Gourdine explained. That attestation lays the groundwork for describing other programming, like supporting medication adherence for individuals facing care access barriers, for example. "The other thing that was important for us to document was really within our own workforce," Gourdine added. "We strive to ensure that our workforce is really reflective of the communities that we serve. And this really gave us an opportunity to sit down and assess that and to be able to document that that was the case as well."