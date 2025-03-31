Arguing the pros and cons of AI in healthcare

In what seems like the blink of an eye, mentions of AI have become ubiquitous in the healthcare industry. From deep learning algorithms that can read computed tomography (CT) scans faster than humans to natural language processing tools that can comb through unstructured data in EHRs, the applications for AI in healthcare seem endless.

But like any technology at the peak of its hype curve, AI faces criticism from its skeptics alongside enthusiasm from die-hard evangelists. Despite its potential to unlock new insights and streamline how providers and patients interact with healthcare data, AI might bring considerable threats of privacy problems, ethical concerns and medical errors.

Balancing the risks and rewards of AI in healthcare will require a collaborative effort between healthcare providers, technology developers, regulators and consumers. To facilitate this collaborative effort, the industry must first address the highly divisive discussion points commonly raised when considering the adoption of some of the more complex technologies available in the healthcare world.

AI privacy and security challenges AI in healthcare presents a whole new set of challenges around data privacy and security. These challenges are compounded by most algorithms requiring access to massive data sets for training and validation. Con: AI increases the risks of data breaches and hacks Shuffling gigabytes of data between disparate systems is uncharted territory for most healthcare organizations, and stakeholders no longer underestimate the financial and reputational perils of a high-profile data breach. Most organizations are advised to keep their data assets closely guarded in highly secure, HIPAA-compliant systems. In light of an epidemic of ransomware and knock-out punches from cyberattacks of all kinds, chief information security officers have every right to be reluctant to lower their drawbridges and allow data to move freely into and out of their organizations. Storing large data sets in a single location makes that repository a very attractive target for hackers. AI models are also at risk for adversarial attacks, in which bad actors aim to alter images or other data points to make AI models draw incorrect conclusions. These attacks can cause models to make a wrong diagnosis, opening up the potential for major patient safety issues. Con: AI regulation and data privacy laws still lag In addition to AI's position as an enticing target to threat actors, there is a severe need for regulations surrounding AI and how to protect patient data using these technologies. Experts caution that ensuring healthcare data privacy will require updating existing data privacy laws and regulations to include information used in AI and machine learning systems, as these technologies can re-identify patients if data is not properly de-identified. However, AI falls into a regulatory gray area, making it difficult to ensure that every user is bound to protect patient privacy and will face consequences for not doing so. Con: Patient privacy could become more at risk Patient privacy can also be at risk in health systems that engage in electronic phenotyping using algorithms integrated into EHRs. The process is designed to flag patients with certain clinical characteristics to gain better insights into their health and provide clinical decision support. However, electronic phenotyping can lead to a series of ethical pitfalls around patient privacy, including unintentionally revealing nondisclosed information about a patient. Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) can help protect patient privacy and provide additional protection to clinical data. Algorithmic, architectural and augmentation PETs can all be leveraged to secure healthcare data. Security and privacy will always be paramount, but this ongoing shift in perspective as stakeholders become more familiar with the challenges and opportunities of data sharing is vital for allowing AI to flourish in a health IT ecosystem where data is siloed.