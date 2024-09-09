How healthcare organizations can prioritize AI governance

AI continues to take the healthcare industry by storm, with leaders increasingly interested in how the tools could help solve issues in administration, operations and clinical care. As AI continues to advance, healthcare use cases are likely to expand.

But to realize the potential of this emerging technology, healthcare organizations must effectively navigate evolving hurdles in AI development, validation and deployment.

One of these challenges -- AI governance -- will require a significant lift from health systems, as governance guides how an organization implements and oversees the use of AI in compliance with applicable laws and best practices.

During a recent webinar, leaders from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP came together to outline how health systems, hospitals and other provider organizations should approach building an AI governance program.

The importance of healthcare AI governance The presenters emphasized that laying the foundation for effective governance starts by understanding how AI is incorporated into healthcare services, medical devices and operating solutions. They noted that AI is not a single technology, and offers various capabilities that might be of interest to healthcare stakeholders. Common forms of AI -- including machine learning (ML), deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs), software as a medical device and clinical decision support software -- are appropriate for different industry use cases. NLP, for example, can be utilized in the context of ambient clinical intelligence, which has shown promise in improving operating room efficiency. ML is useful for predictive analytics, while GenAI and LLMs have demonstrated significant potential to improve clinical documentation and nurse efficiency. Positive healthcare experiences often are the result of patient trust in the health system and in the professionals delivering the care. So, transparency and interpretability of AI will be paramount as the technology continues to evolve further … We want to make sure that AI systems are open to scrutiny and that they are understandable to users. Esperance BectonAssociate, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP But using these tools in a way that prioritizes patient safety and privacy requires healthcare stakeholders to formulate risk management and ethical principles around the organization's use of AI. Taken together, these considerations form the basis of AI governance. "The term 'AI governance' describes a system of laws, policies, frameworks, practices and processes within an organization that allows the implementation, management and oversight of the use of AI and may address the design, development, procurement and deployment of AI," explained Carolyn Metnick, partner at Sheppard Mullin.