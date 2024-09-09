U.S. begins rulemaking for AI developers on riskiest models



The U.S. government on Monday proposed mandatory cybersecurity and developmental reporting requirements for leading AI developers and cloud providers.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, introduced by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), outlines a rule that would require developers of the most powerful AI models and cloud providers to give detailed reports to the federal government on the safety of their systems. The order targets AI systems with the potential to affect national security, the economy, public health and safety.

The proposed rule would also require reporting on outcomes of red-teaming efforts, which "involve testing for dangerous capabilities like the ability to assist in cyberattacks or lower the barriers to entry for non-experts to develop chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons," according to a press release. The regulatory effort comes nearly a year after President Joe Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence asking AI developers to voluntarily share safety test results with the U.S. government.

"As AI is progressing rapidly, it holds both tremendous promise and risk," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the release. "This proposed rule would help us keep pace with new developments in AI technology to bolster our national defense and safeguard our national security."

The information gathered from such reporting would help the federal government ensure that powerful AI models meet strong safety and reliability standards and are able to withstand cyberattacks and misuse by foreign adversaries, according to the release.