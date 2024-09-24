Proposed ban on connected vehicle tech from China too broad

The U.S. Department of Commerce's proposed ban on software and hardware components for connected vehicles imported from China or Russia, aimed at ensuring critical infrastructure security, could present compliance challenges for automakers.

Gartner analyst Kevin Mixer said the Bureau of Industry and Security's proposed rule could have a "very broad interpretation," and the scope of the rule might make it challenging to assess how to implement and enforce. A Bureau of Industry and Security news release said the proposed rule would "prohibit the sale or import of connected vehicles integrating specific pieces of hardware and software, or those components sold separately," from China or Russia.

Automakers as well as suppliers have consolidated or converged across the globe, so where does the assessment draw the line? Kevin MixerAnalyst, Gartner

"Automakers as well as suppliers have consolidated or converged across the globe, so where does the assessment draw the line?" Mixer said. "Is regional ownership at the point of manufacturing or development or the overall corporate ownership?"

Connected vehicle platforms are built on multiple technologies, including chip sets, cloud and networks from different providers, Mixer said. He added that the proposed ban merits more definition to "aid in understanding the impact of the ruling."