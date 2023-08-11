Biden order will force companies to weigh China investments

Companies have an opportunity to weigh in on a new regulation the Biden administration plans to implement that restricts investments made in certain technologies in China.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order (EO) this week addressing U.S. investments in semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence in China. It will prohibit certain investments in entities tied to those technologies that risk national security and will require notification for other sensitive investments, according to the EO. The program aims to build off export controls targeting China that the administration implemented last year.

The Biden administration wants to prevent countries such as China from capitalizing on U.S. investments in the technologies considered critical in the development of military, surveillance, intelligence and cyber-enabled capabilities. The Treasury Department will lead the rule-making, which will include an opportunity for public comment.

The administration is targeting outbound investments in technologies for reasons beyond financial, said Jessica Brandt, policy director for the AI and emerging technology initiative at the Brookings Institution.

"It isn't just the money. China has access to plenty of money," Brandt said. "The issue is that often these kinds of investments come with advice and other avenues for developing the kind of know-how that would help them to make advances in these critical technologies."