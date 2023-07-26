U.S. senators sharpen focus on AI regulations



U.S. senators are using a bevy of experts as a sounding board for their ideas on potential AI regulations.

In the second of a series of hearings to help guide senators' work on AI regulations, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law spoke with leading AI experts, asking for their thoughts on ways to regulate the rapidly evolving technology.

During the first of these hearings, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman notably advocated for AI regulation, including the idea of establishing a new federal agency to oversee the technology. Shortly after, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced a bill to do just that. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also introduced an AI bill called the No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act, which would give consumers the right to take companies to court over harmful AI-generated content such as deepfakes.

Blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee, made clear during Wednesday's hearing that Congress isn't done introducing legislation targeting AI. He said it's not enough to simply provide guiding principles such as the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, or that companies including Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, Anthropic, Inflection and OpenAI voluntarily committed to testing AI models before deployment and watermarking AI-generated content. Though Blumenthal said he appreciates the commitments, which demonstrate that testing of AI systems and watermarking content are possible, it shouldn't negate action by Congress.

"The goal for this hearing is to lay the ground for legislation," he said. "To use this hearing to write real laws -- enforceable laws."