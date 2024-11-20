Elon Musk, big tech ties to China raise security concerns

A U.S. senator raised concerns Tuesday about the national security risks posed by Elon Musk and big tech's connections to China in light of increasing Chinese-sponsored cyberattacks, including a hack that compromised data held by high-profile telecommunications providers.

A Chinese nation-state group known as Salt Typhoon is actively targeting U.S. telecommunications companies, including AT&T and Verizon. The group copied law enforcement wiretapping data and targeted both Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump's presidential campaigns. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, said during Tuesday's hearing that Congress needs to "radically rethink" how to protect against Beijing's spying and influence.

He said while Congress took important initial steps this year, such as limiting Chinese state-affiliated apps operating in the U.S., including TikTok, it should also examine U.S. tech companies' involvement in China. Hearing witness Sam Bresnick, a research fellow in the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University, recommended requiring U.S. companies to disclose detailed information on their foreign dependencies, including research and development investments, revenue shares and activities, particularly for nations posing a strategic risk to the U.S.

Blumenthal specifically called out Elon Musk, founder and CEO of companies including Tesla and SpaceX. Trump recently appointed Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies. Blumenthal said Tesla makes half of its cars and nearly a third of its sales in China.

"Meanwhile, the Department of Defense and other agencies are becoming more reliant on Musk's SpaceX, and now he's been promised power over the entire federal government," Blumenthal said during the Senate subcommittee hearing. "Those extensive economic ties and China's willingness to exploit them are a dangerous combination."