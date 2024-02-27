U.S. tech used in Russian weapons despite export controls

Semiconductors and other technologies produced by Intel, AMD, Analog Devices and Texas Instruments were discovered in weapons used by the Russian military in its war against Ukraine, despite U.S. export controls and sanctions controlling foreign adversaries' purchase of those technologies.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said the evidence of U.S. technologies in Russian weapons is a "powerful indictment of our export control and sanction system." Blumenthal spoke during a hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs' Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday. While Blumenthal said the subcommittee has yet to conclude whether the companies have violated U.S. law, it plans to question how those technologies ended up in Russian weapons systems.

Our export control regime is lethally ineffective, and something has to be done. Sen. Richard Blumenthal

"The simple truth is that a vast number of U.S. parts and components are found in Russian weapons recovered on the battlefield," he said. "Our export control regime is lethally ineffective, and something has to be done."

President Joe Biden first implemented export controls on advanced technologies in 2022, aiming to stop U.S. technology from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries, including Russia and China. Witnesses during the subcommittee hearing outlined how Russia relies on third-party intermediaries in countries bordering Russia to obtain U.S. technology.

Greater cooperation between governments and the private sector needs to be fostered to address loopholes in the supply chain that allow Russia and China to obtain U.S. advanced technology such as semiconductors, said Damien Spleeters, deputy director of operations at Conflict Armament Research (CAR) and a witness during the hearing.

U.S. companies should pay attention to this issue because Spleeters said his organization has identified technology components in Russian weapons produced after U.S. sanctions and export controls went into effect in 2022, meaning the Russian government didn't stockpile the technology beforehand.

"That should be a concern for manufacturers," he said during the hearing.