U.S. tariffs could stymie executives' product decisions

The Trump administration's chaotic back-and-forth on tariffs leaves businesses in trade limbo.

On Feb. 1, President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada. However, on Feb. 3, he delayed tariff implementation for both countries to March 4. He also placed an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, which China retaliated against with expanded export controls on critical minerals and antitrust measures against U.S. companies including Google.

The Canada and Mexico tariffs, as well as the Trump administration's threats of additional tariffs on even more countries, create uncertainty for businesses that will force decision-makers to put capital expenditure decisions on hold, said Sunderesh Heragu, senior adviser to the dean in the Oklahoma State University College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.

Major investments in electronics, oil and gas, and other products could be slowed until the U.S. provides further clarity and certainty on trade relations, he said. The Trump administration gave multiple reasons for considering such tariffs, including trade imbalance, fentanyl and immigration concerns. Trump delayed tariff implementation on Canada and Mexico because both countries said they would address border concerns.

"One of the things that is not clear is the real reason for these tariffs," Heragu said.