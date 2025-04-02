U.S. levies tariffs in onshoring bid, hiking tech costs

U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed global reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including China, India, Japan and in the European Union. The administration aims to advance U.S. manufacturing, but the tariffs will create tenuous trade relations for U.S. businesses.

Trump signed an executive order instituting the reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. “They do it to us and we do it to them," he said in a speech unveiling the tariffs.

The administration set a 10% baseline tariff for all imported goods, with higher tariffs for certain countries, including China at 34%, EU states at 20%, India at 26% and Japan at 24%. Trump's previously imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada not covered by the existing United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) remain intact. Trump also imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles. The tariffs launched on what the administration deemed "Liberation Day" and are set to take effect immediately.

The Trump administration's goal with the new tariffs remains unclear, said Rodrigo Balbontin, associate director covering trade, intellectual property and digital tech governance at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The administration has named promoting U.S.-based manufacturing, national security concerns, immigration issues and "massive" tariffs from other countries as reasons for increased U.S. tariffs.

"There is a plethora of objectives," Balbontin said.

The tariffs will affect most U.S. businesses importing products such as computers and other basic goods, Balbontin said. That will result in higher costs for businesses.

Still, businesses, particularly manufacturers that need goods like minerals and essential construction materials, have been preparing for the U.S. tariffs, said R “Ray” Wang, CEO of Constellation Research.

"What we've seen is everybody buying extra supplies, steel they need," Wang said. "On the manufacturing side, rare earths, they've been going after this pretty hard. They know that it's coming. The question is, for how long."