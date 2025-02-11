How Trump's tariffs may affect the healthcare supply chain

The Trump Administration's tariff plans could have a measurable impact on the healthcare industry, including healthcare supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

A tariff is a tax charged on goods imported from other countries. President Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico in an effort to boost U.S. manufacturing, protect American jobs and stop the flow of fentanyl into the country.

On Feb. 4, 2025, President Trump followed through on his campaign promise, implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on goods from China. Although, Trump paused the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days. Together, the three countries account for over 40% of imports into the U.S.

How the tariffs will ultimately impact the U.S. economy remains to be seen, especially after China imposed retaliatory tariffs and Trump delayed some tariffs. However, leaders are preparing for a potentially significant disruption to the healthcare supply chain as a result of the tariffs.

Tariffs may lead to medical supply shortages A recent Black Book Market Research survey of different healthcare industry executives showed widespread worry about escalating costs for hospitals, physicians, payers and patients as a result of the double-digit tariffs under Trump. Most executives believe costs for hospitals and health systems will swell by at least 15% in the next six months due to higher import expenses. Specifically, 69% of the surveyed leaders predict at least a 10% growth in pharmaceutical costs as a result of the tariff on active pharmaceutical ingredients from China. Additionally, 90% of healthcare supply chain leaders polled think there will be major disruptions in procurement processes and contract negotiations with suppliers because of increased costs and pricing volatility. A lot of the concern around healthcare supply chain disruption comes from the fact that a lot of prescription drugs and drug components are made outside of the U.S., specifically in Canada and China, says Niobis Queiro, CEO of the Queiro Group, a healthcare consulting and coaching agency. "Not only could we have the cost increase, which is again something that already is killing us financially, but we also have the delay in getting the drugs because [the Trump administration] has not even come up with how they are going to apply these tariffs," Queiro explained. "So right now, we are already set up to have an issue with our supplies because they are held up until they figure that out."

Downstream effects of Trump's tariffs Imamu Tomlinson, M.D., MBA, CEO of the multispecialty practice Vituity, anticipates clinical care practices to be hit the hardest by Trump's tariffs. "For us, it's going to make us pivot quickly from a clinical standard, so from a clinical practice standard to an appropriate alternative," Tomlinson explained. This happened recently with a saline shortage. "When we didn't have normal saline volumes, for example, we had to adjust," he stated. "We were also judicious about use, using Lactated Ringer's or other solutions to offset the saline shortage. But, at the end of the day, the standard of care at the time was to use normal saline for certain things." As clinical standards shift, healthcare providers may see a change in reimbursement and revenue cycle practices. After all, providers will need to code and bill for different clinical activities, which may deviate from the standard payers expect. Niobis Queiro, CEO of the Queiro Group Additionally, higher healthcare costs stemming from Trump's tariffs may work their way down to the consumer. "We're going to have the issue that the cost is going to go up, and it's going to be sent to us, the hospitals and providers," Queiro said. "Then, we may have to increase our prices when we renegotiate with payers. The payers then go to the direct employers and increase the premiums. Then, employers raise the cost of insurance for their employees, and then we are really going to have a major divide in this country of who gets care." Ninety percent of the 21 hospital finance executives surveyed by Black Book Market Research reported they will need to shift increased costs to payers and patients through higher service charges. About half of the payers surveyed (48%) also anticipated higher premiums within the next year directly because of higher supply chain costs.