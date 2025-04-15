Global leaders reckon with U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump's levying of significant U.S. tariffs on dozens of countries has caused global leaders to both assess their own retaliatory trade measures and plan for trade negotiations.

While Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which vary country by country, have been paused for 90 days, tariffs on automobiles, metals and the universal 10% tariff on all imports to the U.S. remain. Trump also issued exceptions for some tech and electronic products, such as laptops and phones, and plans to issue separate tariffs for semiconductors.

Businesses have delayed investment decisions and companies like Apple stockpiled products in preparation for tariffs that will have costly implications for tech. Businesses rely on countries like China for trade in not just tech devices, but also solar panels, critical minerals and basic consumer goods.

U.S. tariffs have left global leaders deciding whether to work with the Trump administration on trade deals or diversify supply chains outside the U.S., said Mireya Solis, director of the Center for Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution. China is facing hefty 145% U.S. tariffs, while the European Union is dealing with 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum and car parts. While some countries can afford to retaliate, others don't have another option but to work with the U.S. on trade deals.

The threat and reality of tariffs is also prompting countries to consider some of the issues Trump has raised with current trade arrangements and consider new approaches to trade, such as through agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The CPTPP is a trade agreement between 11 countries that aims to reduce trade barriers such as tariffs and facilitate investments in member countries.

"The question is, where are we heading," Solis said during an online panel discussion earlier this week about U.S. tariffs hosted by the Brookings Institution. "Some governments have opted right away for retaliation. Others have tried to first negotiate while also preparing some countermeasures."