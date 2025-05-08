Four tech companies increasing manufacturing in the U.S.

In 2025, a growing list of tech companies will increase U.S. production.

The move to increase U.S. production is largely a response to the Trump Administration's policies, specifically its tariff policies, which are reshaping the tech landscape. Tariffs are a tax on goods imported into the U.S. The highest tariff rates are being imposed on China, with rates reaching 145% for some items.

The stated goals of the Trump Administration's tariff policy are to combat other nations' allegedly unfair trade policies and to increase domestic manufacturing. The tariff policy has created strong incentives for manufacturers to expand U.S.-based operations, leading to a wave of new domestic investments.

On April 29, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the Trump Administration secured nearly $5 trillion in U.S. investments from major companies. While the investments are spread across multiple industries, the tech industry is particularly well represented, with several major vendors announcing large investments in U.S. manufacturing.

Apple Apple is among the big tech vendors that have pledged to increase U.S. manufacturing. Apple is particularly at risk from the Trump Administration tariffs as it manufactures nearly all its products outside of the U.S., including the company's popular iPhone, iPad and Mac hardware products. On Feb. 24, 2025, Apple announced it was committing to invest $500 billion in the U.S. The investment is intended to be extended over a five-year period. That investment includes plans to build an AI server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, that could open as soon as 2026. The Texas facility is a 250,000-square-foot operation that will build AI servers used as part of Apple Intelligence and the Private Cloud Compute service. The company also revealed it plans to hire 20,000 new employees in the U.S. as part of its renewed commitment to domestic production in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple will work with companies and people across the country to expand American manufacturing and innovation. This is Apple's largest-ever spend commitment.

IBM IBM, which has operated in the U.S. for over 100 years, is also reacting to the Trump Administration's policies with renewed domestic investment. On April 28, 2025, IBM announced it planned to invest $150 billion in the U.S. over five years. IBM plans to use $30 billion of the investment funds being allocated to manufacturing operations in the U.S. specifically for mainframe computers and quantum computing. Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and CEO, stated that IBM has always been focused on American jobs.

Nvidia Nvidia is among the many tech vendors at risk from the Trump Administration tariffs, as the company produces nearly all its hardware outside of the U.S. On April 14, 2025, Nvidia announced it would start building AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time. Nvidia estimates the overall value of its U.S. manufacturing investments will generate approximately $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure. The effort will include the manufacture of multiple components and a series of vendor partnerships. The company's flagship Blackwell AI chip will be fabricated at a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chip plant in Phoenix, Ariz. New supercomputer manufacturing plants are also being built in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas. Amkor and SPIL will handle packaging and testing operations. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, stated that AI chips will be built in the U.S. for the first time.

TSMC TSMC, which has largely produced chips in its home country of Taiwan, is also among the big technology companies making large investments in the U.S. While the Trump Administration tariffs are a key driver, the TSMC investment is also partially supported by the CHIPS Act, which is a Biden Administration-era action designed to increase domestic production of semiconductor technologies. TSMC announced on March 4, 2025, that it was investing $165 billion in domestic manufacturing inside the U.S. The total investment includes the $65 billion the company previously announced for a semiconductor fab in Phoenix. With the new investment, TSMC plans to expand its Arizona semiconductor operations to support the needs of multiple vendors, including Nvidia, Apple and AMD. The plan is to produce an array of chips, including 4nm chips initially and 3nm and 2nm chips by the end of 2028.