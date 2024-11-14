Trump's Department of Government Efficiency will face issues

President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency aims to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies. Experts, however, say it will likely run into resistance from vested interest, bureaucratic inertia and fallout from potential negative consequences of cuts that hurt safety nets.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will provide advice and guidance and partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to "drive large-scale structural reform," according to Trump's statement on X, formerly Twitter. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the DOGE, with the new department's work set to conclude July 4, 2026.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies," Trump said in his statement.

Finding regulations to roll back, particularly in the environmental sector, will be one of the less daunting tasks for the Department of Government Efficiency, said Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. However, Musk and Ramaswamy might not realize the extent of the challenge they're facing when it comes to cutting federal budgets and restructuring agencies.

One of the first challenges is what appears to be a stratospheric lack of understanding of what the federal government is doing by both Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. Rob AtkinsonPresident, ITIF

Musk, Ramaswamy will target federal jobs, agencies, regulations Atkinson said Ramaswamy has discussed cutting 50% of federal jobs within the first year. Federal employees account for only 1.9% of the U.S. workforce, or around 2 million employees, Atkinson said. "I don't know what planet he's living on, but that just goes beyond ridiculousness," he said. Ramaswamy, a businessman and author, ran for Republican presidential nominee and campaigned to reduce federal jobs, deregulate the government and shut down government agencies, including the Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service. He also campaigned to "cut wasteful expenditures" by authorizing the White House to submit budget requests to Congress instead of individual agencies. Atkinson said Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, has also discussed reducing the number of federal agencies -- of which there are more than 400 -- to 100. While Atkinson said reorganization and consolidation shouldn't be off the table, massive reorganization is a significant task. Atkinson said some of the plans for the Department of Government Efficiency are "completely crazy ideas." "There's no way you can cut all those agencies," he said. "Are you going to cut the Federal Election Commission?" Along with cutting federal agencies, DOGE will assess agencies' rulemaking and enforcement authorities. The Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have already faced legal challenges over rules they created, such as the noncompete ban and climate reporting. In a statement posted on X, Ramaswamy said eliminating regulations isn't a policy preference but a "legal mandate." He pointed to several U.S. Supreme Court decisions from earlier this year, including Loper Bright v. Raimondo, Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors and SEC v. Jarkesy, which limited federal agencies' ability to interpret the laws they're charged with administering and reduced the agencies' power overall to create and uphold new rules. Musk echoed the goal to reduce regulations. "The world is suffering slow strangulation by overregulation," Musk said on X. "We finally have a mandate to delete the mountain of choking regulations that do not serve the greater good." Atkinson said the efficiency effort could focus on low-hanging fruit, such as reforming government procurement rules. "There are lots of things you could do that would streamline regulations," Atkinson said. Sarah Kreps, a law professor at Cornell University and director of the Tech Policy Institute in the Cornell Brooks School of Public Policy, said she anticipates that DOGE might be more successful in cutting red tape for business projects rather than restructuring federal resources and agencies. She added that while there can be some benefits to bringing in new, outside perspectives on the issue of government inefficiency, it can result in false promises to fix longstanding issues previous administrations failed to solve. "It can lead to an ill-founded and unwarranted idealism about what's actually possible in something as vast as the U.S. bureaucracy," she said. "Maybe this time it's different, but I think there are such deep structural forces that will make this more challenging than they have any reason to believe."