Supreme Court rulings like Chevron hinder regulation

The Supreme Court's recent rulings, including the pivotal Chevron decision, will severely hamper federal agencies' ability to create and uphold rules governing businesses and industries.

In the last week, the Supreme Court decided three cases that cut federal agencies' regulatory power. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the Supreme Court reversed the Chevron deference, a doctrine giving latitude to federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer. Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors gives new businesses or entities the ability to challenge any rule an agency has ever adopted no matter its age, and SEC v. Jarkesy allows businesses a jury trial when agencies seek to impose penalties.

Together, the Supreme Court rulings spell trouble for federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Environmental Protection Agency. It will be harder for agencies to get their rules upheld, such as the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements or the SEC's climate risk disclosure rules, said Jonathan Siegel, a law professor at George Washington University. The rulings will also make it easier for businesses to challenge agency rules. Business groups are already legally challenging and raising concerns about agency rules, particularly the SEC's new climate and cybersecurity reporting rules.

"Businesses are going to have an easier time preventing the federal government from making them do things they don't want to do," he said.

Supreme Court rulings challenge agency regulatory power All three Supreme Court decisions will make it harder for federal agencies to pass and uphold rules, but Siegel said SEC v. Jarkesy will likely be the most impactful case for federal agencies. An agency wanting to impose a monetary penalty on a regulated party might have to go to court, where the regulated party could face a jury trial, instead of imposing penalties through in-house administrative proceedings. That will make it more difficult for agencies to penalize violations of their rules, Siegel said. The Supreme Court's decision in Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors further diminishes agency power by eliminating a previously held time limit on when businesses can challenge an agency rule. The limitation was traditionally six years from the rule's passage. However, the Supreme Court decided businesses have six years not only from the rule's effective date but also from when the rule impacts a business. "If you are an entity that didn't exist at the time the rule was passed, you can challenge it when you come into existence and it starts hurting you, even if that's more than six years after the rule was passed," he said. "That will give regulated parties more opportunities to challenge rules." The Supreme Court's Chevron ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo means courts won't always give deference to agencies and can challenge the agency's interpretation of Congressional statutes, Siegel said. However, courts will likely continue to respect agencies' views because of the technical expertise and understanding the agencies exercise in the industries they regulate. "This will give courts more authority to hold that an agency has done something unlawful, and that will happen somewhat more frequently now than it has in the past," he said. Siegel said the three Supreme Court rulings ultimately make it harder for federal agencies to penalize companies for violating rules and get their rules established in the first place while giving businesses more time and means to challenge agency rules.