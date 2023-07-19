Republicans back lawsuit to end Optional Practical Training

Republican lawmakers in the Senate and House are rallying behind a lawsuit to end a program that allows a student to work on an F-1 visa after graduation for up to three years. They are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the appeal of a group of tech workers challenging the program's legitimacy.

If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case from the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers (WashTech) and rules in its favor, it could mark the end of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. A decision could come this fall, if the court picks up the case. WashTech is a Washington state labor organization of the Communications Workers of America Union, AFL-CIO.

At the heart of the dispute is the contention from tech workers that the OPT program creates unfair competition in the labor market. But the case also raises a broader question about the program's continued existence without explicit authorization from Congress. Introduced in the early 1990s, OPT originally allowed students to work for one year, but presidential executive orders have extended that allowance to three years for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students.

The lawsuit argues that the OPT program is "entirely the creation of regulation" and "is now the largest alien guestworker program in the immigration system."

Now, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Republican colleagues Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Braun of Indiana and Katie Britt of Alabama are urging the Supreme Court to hear the case.