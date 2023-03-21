U.S. sets code rewrite on job ads seeking H-1B, OPT workers

The parent company of Dice, a job site for technology professionals, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over job ads the government alleged favored foreign workers, such as H-1B workers and visiting students, in its optional practical training (OPT) program. The ads, the government claimed, discriminated against U.S. workers.

Under the voluntary agreement, DHI Group Inc., which owns and operates Dice, will use technology to scrape or remove "potentially discriminatory keywords such as 'OPT,' 'H-1B' or 'visa' that appears near the words 'only' or 'must' in its customer's new job postings."

DHI also agreed to revise its job posting guidance to customers to include instructions to avoid language such as "H-1Bs only" or "H-1Bs and OPT preferred." International students with an F-1 visa can work in the U.S. for a specified period through the OPT program.

DHI will "take steps to prevent its customers from posting discriminatory job advertisements," the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) stated Monday.

The EEOC said the agreement "resolves multiple charges of discrimination" and ends an investigation that began with a complaint. The agency said it had "determined it had reasonable cause to believe DHI violated Title VII when some of its customers posted positions on Dice.com that excluded those of American national origin, thereby deterring a class of workers from applying."

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 "prohibits employers, employment agencies, and labor organizations from publishing an employment notice that indicates a preference or limitation based on national origin."

In a statement, DHI said it "is pleased to work with the EEOC to take reasonable steps to prevent customers from making job postings on DHI's website that may have the effect of excluding those individuals of American national origin. "

DHI's statement continued, "Although DHI disputes the claims brought against it by the EEOC related to this matter, in a good faith effort to deter potentially discriminatory job postings by its customers, DHI and the EEOC were able to agree on reasonable terms to resolve this matter to avoid the substantial time and expense of protracted litigation."