H-1B visa fraud probe follows a move to $10 registrations

The U.S. was flooded with nearly 781,000 H-1B visa registrations this year -- a more than 60% increase from the prior year. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services suspects H-1B visa fraud.

In a strongly worded statement Friday, USCIS said that "some may have tried to gain an unfair advantage by working together to submit multiple registrations on behalf of the same beneficiary."

The agency has undertaken an H-1B visa fraud investigation and is "initiating law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution," according to the statement.

Fraud was a concern when the government unveiled a new H-1B lottery registration system in 2019, which introduced a $10 fee per applicant. The fear was that the lower-cost registration system might tempt some to game the visa system.

Before the registration system, businesses seeking to sponsor an H-1B visa applicant filed a completed petition, which costs $2,000 to $5,000 or more due to legal and associated fees. The petitions then entered a lottery for one of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually.

Now, companies can submit a candidate for a visa via the electronic registration system, which automatically enters the applicant into the lottery held at the end of March. Those selected have 90 days to submit a full petition.

While the new registration system eased the H-1B process, some immigration attorneys expressed concern that its low upfront costs and ease of use would prompt abuse.

Some immigration experts believe certain companies are filing H-1B registrations but aren't planning to act as the employer, said Shev Dalal-Dheini, director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She said they might be exploiting desperate people trying to find work in the U.S. and promising to connect them with a contractor job.