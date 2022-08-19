Experts concerned with FTC exploring data privacy rules

The Federal Trade Commission wants to establish rules for business data collection and use, which has some experts on edge.

The FTC announced its intent to explore new rules cracking down on lax data security and commercial surveillance, which the agency defined as the "business of collecting, analyzing and profiting from information about people." The FTC claims this mass surveillance heightens the risk of data breaches and other data abuses. The commission voted last year to streamline its rulemaking ability, and is seeking public comment on whether such new rules are needed.

However, experts like Ashley Johnson, senior policy analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, say the FTC isn't the right entity to make such rules. Instead, Johnson said a federal data privacy law passed by Congress would address much of the concerns about data privacy and provide businesses with more stable regulatory guidelines.

The main concern to businesses regarding the potential for FTC rulemaking on privacy is that the "FTC rules are typically more changeable than a law passed by Congress," she said.

But FTC Chair Lina Khan sees a need for agency action.

"Firms now collect personal data on individuals at a massive scale and in a stunning array of contexts," Khan said in a statement last week. "The growing digitization of our economy -- coupled with business models that can incentivize endless hoovering up of sensitive user data and a vast expansion of how that data is used -- means that potentially unlawful practices may be prevalent."