U.S. lawmakers renew push on federal privacy legislation

Lawmakers committed this week to pursuing federal data privacy legislation after the American Data Privacy and Protection Act stalled in 2022.

The ADPPA advanced further than any previous privacy legislation, passing out of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce in a 53-2 vote in July 2022. However, it never made it to a House floor vote, leaving the U.S. once more without the possibility of a federal data privacy law -- something advocates believe will provide clearer privacy rules to businesses and better data protections for consumers.

"We were almost there. We were able to pass in an almost unanimous way the ADPPA," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce, during a data privacy hearing Wednesday. "Absent any action by Congress, big tech is collecting ever more information about us -- our personal information, intimate data."

The ADPPA included enhanced protections for minors, such as banning targeted advertising to teens under age 17 and requiring companies to collect the minimum amount of data necessary on individuals, rather than offer basic consent and opt-in mechanisms.

During the hearing, lawmakers set their sights on building on the ADPPA and passing a federal data privacy law this year. The hearing was the committee's second in its data privacy series. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify before the committee's final hearing in the series March 23.

"We need a national data privacy standard that changes the status quo regarding people's data," said Rep. Cathy Rodgers (D-Wash.), Energy and Commerce Committee chair, during the hearing.