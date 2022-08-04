TikTok data privacy issues prompt need for social media plan

The questions U.S. lawmakers have about TikTok's data privacy practices may prompt businesses to reconsider how their companies operate on the platform.

TikTok has more than 1 billion users, a 45% increase from its 689 million users in 2020, according to Statista. Companies are increasingly joining the popular social media platform to reach new, younger audiences.

"Organizations are turning to popular social media applications like TikTok for advertising purposes," said Demetrice Rogers, adjunct professor in the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement.

Yet TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has come under fire in Congress for its questionable data collection practices. Despite repeated reassurances during hearings that TikTok does not collect and share U.S. user data with China, leaked audio from TikTok internal meetings revealed that ByteDance's China-based employees regularly accessed U.S. data.

In July, Senate Intelligence Committee members asked Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan to investigate TikTok for letting Chinese employees access U.S. user data. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight and Energy and Commerce Committees sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew requesting documents and communications demonstrating the relationship between TikTok and ByteDance, as well as their data sharing, access and storage practices.

If it is true that ByteDance is sharing U.S. customer data with the Chinese government, "not only did TikTok misrepresent or provide false testimony about its data management and security practices, but it has placed the safety and privacy of millions of U.S. citizens in jeopardy," the committee wrote.

In light of the data privacy concerns levied at TikTok, experts caution companies should think carefully about their social media strategy before connecting to platforms that could potentially affect data privacy.