J.D. Vance is a Silicon Valley insider and tech policy critic

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance's ties to the tech sector and the 2024 Republican platform signal a different approach to tech policy under a Trump administration compared to the current Biden administration.

In picking Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate, former President Donald Trump is bringing on someone who has taken strong tech-related policy positions on China and political bias in big tech. Since 2023 in his time serving as a U.S. senator, Vance has introduced and co-sponsored bills targeting Chinese involvement in U.S. markets. He sent a letter to Google voicing concerns about political bias in its AI model and endorsed repealing Section 230, which gives immunity to big tech companies from outside content posted on their platforms.

However, regulating big tech companies, including their use of AI, likely won't be on Vance's tech policy agenda, said Darrell West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. According to the 2024 Republican party platform document, Trump would repeal Biden's executive order on AI and "slash regulations that stifle jobs, freedom and innovation."

Vance likely would have a lighter regulatory touch on tech companies than the Biden administration, said Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

Vance is "downright critical" of internet companies like Google and Meta, particularly for their perceived political orientation, Atkinson said. What Vance wants to see is how government and the private sector can help build up technology advances and technology companies in the U.S. to address challenges like energy and competition with China, he added.

"What he wants to do is try to align the technology economy with national priorities, particularly on competing with China," Atkinson said.