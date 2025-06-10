U.S. will need policy to navigate EU rules

As President Donald Trump engages in trade negotiations with countries globally, including the European Union, he should focus on the growing number of rules targeting big U.S. tech companies.

That's according to a panel of experts speaking during an online panel discussion hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation on Tuesday. ITIF President Rob Atkinson said laws such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA), which largely target companies with substantial online digital platforms like Amazon, Apple and Google, attempt to "weaken American advanced technology companies."

Trump has already raised concerns about EU rules that he says treat U.S. businesses unfairly. He also expressed displeasure with the significant fines levied against big tech vendors, which he described as a form of taxation.

Given the EU's steadfast approach to regulating large tech companies, panelist Martijn Rasser, senior director for economy at the nonpartisan think tank Special Competitive Studies Project, said it will be difficult for the U.S. to push back against EU rules. The EU takes "a lot of pride" in the “Brussels Effect,” or how the EU sets the tone for regulating issues in the technology industry, including data privacy, AI and online digital platforms.

"It's going to be extremely difficult for the Trump administration and subsequent administrations to fight back against this," he said during the event. "But it absolutely has to be done because the last thing we want to see is things like the DMA becoming the blueprint for the rest of the world."