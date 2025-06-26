In an FTC antitrust win, Meta could face divestitures

As the Federal Trade Commission and social media giant Meta await a decision in an antitrust case regarding the company's acquisitions of two social networking apps, it remains unclear whether the case judge will find that Meta illegally monopolized the social media market.

That's according to experts speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation on Thursday. The FTC alleges in the antitrust case that Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate competition in the social media market and maintain an illegal monopoly.

Meta isn't the only U.S. tech giant facing antitrust scrutiny. Others, including Google, Amazon and Apple, are navigating their own antitrust lawsuits and questions about market dominance. Google recently lost two antitrust cases and was deemed an illegal monopolist over online search and digital advertising technology.

In the Meta case, the FTC narrowly defined the social media market to include competitors Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and MeWe. However, during the trial Meta argued that other social media networks such as YouTube and TikTok demonstrate a competitive market. Brendan Benedict, principal at Benedict Law Group, said that's an argument Meta needs to win.

The fight really comes down to [whether] TikTok and YouTube are part of the market and how does that affect market shares. Brendan BenedictPrincipal, Benedict Law Group PLLC

"The fight really comes down to [whether] TikTok and YouTube are part of the market and how does that affect market shares," Benedict said during the ITIF panel discussion. "Meta has to win that both are in the market to get to a place where market shares are low enough not to make it plausible that there's monopoly power."

The FTC first filed the antitrust case against Facebook, now Meta, during President Donald Trump's first administration. After the initial case was dismissed, the FTC refiled its case during President Joe Biden's administration. The antitrust case went to trial earlier this year during Trump's second administration and concluded in May. The trial took place before U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, who will decide whether Meta acted anticompetitively.