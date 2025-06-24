Trump wants to axe rules affecting business competition

Lawmakers are divided on the benefits of rules and regulations for promoting business competition in the U.S., which President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to assess.

Trump issued an executive order in April mandating federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), to compile a list of regulations that should be rescinded or modified due to their anticompetitive effect on U.S. business competition. Trump said in the order that certain regulations "exclude new market entrants," reducing business competition and innovation.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said federal regulations intended to protect the American public often have unintended consequences by securing the position of market incumbents and insulating SMBs from market competition. Lee spoke during a hearing on Tuesday held by the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights.

"When regulations require expensive compliance costs that only large incumbents have the meaningful ability to comply with while remaining competitive, regulations become monopoly moats, rather than consumer protections," Lee said during the hearing.

However, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) argued that deregulation will instead undermine business competition in the U.S. He said supporting antitrust enforcement agencies like the FTC and DOJ will better protect new market entrants and hold large companies accountable for anticompetitive practices.

"It is decades of de facto deregulation during which enforcers neglected to block anticompetitive mergers and challenge monopolies that has got ourselves to a situation today where we have such concentrated markets," he said during the hearing.