OpenAI CEO advocates for AI regulation

Artificial intelligence regulation will be vital to guiding the benefits of generative AI tools in the future, and mitigating risks associated with the technology, said Samuel Altman, CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, before a Senate panel Tuesday.

Altman said his greatest fear is that the AI industry will "cause significant harm to the world." Generative AI tools are raising concerns, from creating incorrect and harmful information to the possible widespread displacement of jobs.

"I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong," Altman said during the hearing. "And we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening."

Altman testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law that kicked off a series of hearings to help determine a congressional course of action on AI regulation.

During the hearing, several U.S. senators, including subcommittee chair Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., emphasized the need to get ahead of rapidly advancing AI tools by implementing appropriate guardrails for the technology. Blumenthal said it's incumbent upon Congress to write rules for AI, something Congress failed to do for social media platforms as they rose to prominence.

"Our goal is to demystify and hold accountable those new technologies to avoid some of the mistakes of the past," Blumenthal said. "Congress failed to meet the moment on social media. Now we have the obligation to do it on AI before the threats and the risks become real."