Top tech firms agree to help White House probe AI risks

The White House is acting on growing concerns around artificial intelligence by promoting responsible AI use among government agencies and garnering participation from large tech companies in a public assessment of their generative AI systems.

The Biden administration said on Thursday it has a commitment from tech companies -- including Nvidia, which makes GPUs used in AI systems; ChatGPT developer OpenAI; and AI-chatbot developers Google and Microsoft -- to "participate in a public evaluation of AI systems," according to a statement. The evaluation will be conducted on a platform from AI development firm Scale AI at the AI Village at DEFCON 31, the annual hacking convention held in August in Las Vegas.

The evaluation will let thousands of AI experts assess how generative AI models align with best practices outlined in the White House's Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights as well as the National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework. It will also provide information about the impact of generative AI models and how to fix issues, according to the Biden administration.

"AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, but in order to seize the opportunities it presents, we must first mitigate its risks," the White House said.

AI researchers and experts have issued warnings about risks the technology poses, ranging from the spread of misinformation to algorithmic bias and discrimination. AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton recently left Google while voicing concerns about AI, and a group led by Elon Musk recently appealed to AI developers to step back and initiate a six-month pause on AI development.