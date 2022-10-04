AI Bill of Rights blueprint lacks enforceability

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy unveiled its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights Tuesday, identifying five principles to guide the design and use of automated systems.

The AI Bill of Rights focuses on issues such as algorithmic harms, including bias and discrimination against consumers during the hiring and credit check process, as well as rampant social media data collection threatening consumer privacy. The blueprint only advises businesses how to act and is unenforceable, but it may influence legislation and regulation.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy began working on the AI Bill of Rights last year. While some welcome the blueprint, other experts say its lack of enforceability will effect little change among AI systems causing harm to consumers.

The five principles include:

Protection from unsafe and ineffective systems: The AI Bill of Rights recommends pre-deployment testing, risk identification and mitigation for all automated systems. Protection from algorithmic discrimination: Businesses should perform system equity assessments as part of the system design. Data privacy protection: The AI system should include data privacy protections by default. The blueprint also opposes using AI to surveil behavior where it could affect consumer rights, such as at work, school or home. Provisions for notice and explanation: Businesses should notify consumers when automated systems are in use and explain why. Provisions for human alternatives: Consumers should have the right to opt out of automated systems and the ability to request to work with a human.