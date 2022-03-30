Lack of competition is driving federal budget antitrust hike

President Joe Biden's 2023 federal budget proposal increases funding for antitrust enforcement, signaling the administration's continued interest in market competition. However, experts are critical of its emerging technology standards investments.

The federal budget seeks to increase funding for the Federal Trade Commission by $139 million and add $88 million to the U.S. Department of Justice antitrust division. According to the proposal, the "budget reflects the administration's commitment to vigorous marketplace competition through robust enforcement of antitrust law."

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the federal budget includes increased funding to the FTC and DOJ antitrust division to "ensure there is competition in this country." Young spoke during a U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget hearing Wednesday.

"We believe lack of competition raises prices," she said during the hearing over the $5.8 trillion budget.

The FTC and DOJ are pursuing antitrust cases against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and Google, respectively. Antitrust cases tend to be lengthy and costly, something that experts have said could be an issue for the resource-strapped federal enforcement agencies as they face multi-billion-dollar companies with unlimited resources.