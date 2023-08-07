EU's antitrust probe into Microsoft comes too late

The European Union's investigation into Microsoft's bundling of Teams and Office 365 has just begun, but it's already behind the ball and likely won't lead to a substantial impact on the tech giant.

Slack Technologies, which is owned by Salesforce and makes a communication app that competes with Teams, filed a complaint against Microsoft in July 2020. Slack alleged that Microsoft illegally tied Teams to its dominant Office 365 productivity suite. Building off the complaint, the EU raised concerns that Microsoft is abusing its market position in productivity software by restricting competition in communication products.

The EU investigation comes as Salesforce attempts to justify its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack in 2021, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis. The concerns about Microsoft's practices stem from competing vendors such as Salesforce and Slack rather than enterprise businesses using the products, given that Microsoft is in a dominant market position, he said.

"Filling gaps or serving parallel services to Microsoft's desktop and productivity apps has generated an industry," Pelz-Sharpe said. "Still, over time, Microsoft fills those gaps and adds services, effectively freezing out the competition."

Though the EU's investigation isn't without merit, Pelz-Sharpe said the EU might struggle to make a case against Microsoft because it's acting too late.

"In the case of Microsoft, I would argue it's a bit too late -- the horse has already bolted," he said. "As such, any fines or restrictions will be appealed, and even if followed through will have little impact on Microsoft's business."